HANNIGAN, Catherine In Florida, formerly of Brookline, on June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Eugene Hannigan. Loving mother of Gene M., Edward P. and his wife Vicky, Lori Gormley and her husband Stephen. Adored grandmother of Paul, David and Brett Hannigan, Erin and husband Andy, Caty and husband Brian, Patrick and wife Edith and Thom Gormley, Michael Golub, Randi Laflamme and husband Joseph. Cherished GIGI of Kieran, Conall, Logan, Cameron, Danielle, Jessica and Joseph. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning, June 20th at 9:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19th from 4:00 – 8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019