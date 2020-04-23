Home

CATHERINE (LYON) HOHENSTEIN

CATHERINE (LYON) HOHENSTEIN Obituary
HOHENSTEIN, Catherine (Lyon) Of Easton, died on March 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved mother of William (Rebecca) of Canton and Gregory of Easton. Loving grandmother of Isabel and Will who were the light of her life. Sister of Philip Lyon (Kathleen) of New York; Rita (Lyon) Foley and her late husband John of Norwood; and the late John Lyon (Virginia) of Dedham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cathy was a devout Catholic who cherished family and friends and delighted in helping others. Cathy was Director of Operations and Managing Director at Credit Suisse in Boston. Burial will be private and a Mass will be held at a later date followed by a celebration of her life.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
