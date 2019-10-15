Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Parish
2 Elm Street
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE HSU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE HSU


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE HSU Obituary
HSU, Catherine Age 74, of Malden, September 25, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Hsu of Reading. Loving mother of Andrew Hsu (San Francisco) and Jason Hsu (Philadelphia). Catherine was a poet and purveyor of Chinese culture education. Survived by sons, sister, nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on October 27, 2:00 PM at the First Parish in Malden, 2 Elm Street. Special thanks to the First Parish in Malden. Visit the website https://bit.ly/remember-cathy for more information.

View the online memorial for Catherine HSU
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.