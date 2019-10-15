|
|
HSU, Catherine Age 74, of Malden, September 25, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Hsu of Reading. Loving mother of Andrew Hsu (San Francisco) and Jason Hsu (Philadelphia). Catherine was a poet and purveyor of Chinese culture education. Survived by sons, sister, nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on October 27, 2:00 PM at the First Parish in Malden, 2 Elm Street. Special thanks to the First Parish in Malden. Visit the website https://bit.ly/remember-cathy for more information.
View the online memorial for Catherine HSU
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019