EISENMANN, Catherine J. (O'Neil) Age 90, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She was predeceased by John, her beloved husband of 60 years. Catherine was a 54-year resident of Hingham, MA. She was born and raised in Cambridge, MA and attended high school at Mount St. Joseph Academy. Catherine graduated from Emmanuel College in 1951, where she was Vice President of her class. For many years, she was an active and proud alumnus of Emmanuel. Upon graduation, she taught elementary school in Cambridge, MA and Hull, MA. Despite leaving the teaching profession to marry and raise a family, Catherine continued a lifelong journey of education and learning. An avid reader and learner, she led an active life focused on taking care of her family, satisfying her relentless curiosity, and helping others. She was a devout member of Resurrection Parish and taught CCD for 17 years. For more than two decades, Catherine was a member of the Doric Dames, a volunteer group of tour guides at the Massachusetts State House. Her passion for her Boston and New England roots led her to a second career as a tour guide throughout the region, delighting visitors with her knowledge and stories. Catherine's creativity and energy led to a long list of self-learned skills and projects. On any given day, a visitor could find her amid gardening, decoupage, lampshade making, flower arranging, baking, embroidery, sewing, or even preparing an ill-advised ambrosia salad dessert for Easter! A strong and energetic person, Catherine loved to take her children and grandchildren (willing or not) to the beach, on nature trails, bird watching, blueberry picking, ice skating, historic walks, museum tours, or any number of enriching activities. A true egalitarian, Catherine enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and could find common ground for conversation with most. A true New England Yankee, she had a stubborn streak, was tactlessly honest, a hard worker, stingy with a compliment, and disdainful of pretentiousness. She set a great example as a smart, strong, capable woman, teacher, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to be surrounded by her family and friends listening, storytelling, and enjoying herself.
She is survived by daughters Marianne Eisenmann of New York City and Helene Brodette (husband David) of Beverly, MA, and sons Charles (wife Betsy) of Shrewsbury, MA, and Paul (wife Amy) of Dover, NH. Her eight loving grandchildren ranging from 16-33 are Caroline Hughes (husband Ted), Ben Brodette (partner Greg), Alex Brodette, Georgia Eisenmann, Lane Eisenmann, Gus Eisenmann, Audrey Eisenmann, and Vivian Eisenmann.
Due to COVID-19, the Burial will be private. On a future date, the family plans to hold a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation in her name to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 www.rosiesplace.org/give Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Catherine's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020