KEATING, Catherine J. (Sullivan) "Kay" Of Arlington. May 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Keating. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Honora Sullivan. Loving mother of Noreen Keating Donahue and her husband Charlie of Lexington, Kathleen Keeffe and her husband Joe of Arlington, Mary Boike and her husband Joe of Arlington, and Patricia Keating and her husband Charlie Keveney of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Joe, Catherine, Brian, Brendan, Nolan, Megan, Breanne, Julia, Kerry, and Thomas. Great grandmother of ten. Sister of Mary McIver of Lexington, and the late Timothy "Joe" Sullivan of NC, and Ann Hunt of Lexington. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Thomas and Honora Sullivan. Kay's family will announce a Celebration of Life when the community is free from the threat of the spread of the corona virus. Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the Arlington Sodality at Saint Agnes' Church or the Arlington Senior Center, 27 Maple St., Arlington, MA 02476. To send a message of condolence, please visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020