CATHERINE J. (YOUNIE) WARREN
WARREN, Catherine J. (Younie) Age 85, of Wilmington, passed away on October 23, 2020. Catherine was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Joseph F. Warren; devoted mother of Mark Warren & his wife, Margaret, of Medford, Kenneth Warren & his wife, Cristina, and Robert Warren & his wife, Wendy, all of Wilmington, David Warren & his companion, Linda Topjian, of Billerica, and Christine Kelsall of Bedford, NH. Loving "Grammie" of Christopher, Kimberly & her husband, Mike, Benjamin, Abigail, Joseph, Peter, Julia, Rachel, Frank, Casey, Elizabeth, Melissa & her companion, Dylan, Daniel, Jessie, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Annalise, Bryer and Philip "Pip." Cherished daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Greene) Younie; dear sister of the late Dr. William Younie & his wife, Anne, of New Jersey. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Saturday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
