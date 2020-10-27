WARREN, Catherine J. (Younie) Age 85, of Wilmington, passed away on October 23, 2020. Catherine was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Joseph F. Warren; devoted mother of Mark Warren & his wife, Margaret, of Medford, Kenneth Warren & his wife, Cristina, and Robert Warren & his wife, Wendy, all of Wilmington, David Warren & his companion, Linda Topjian, of Billerica, and Christine Kelsall of Bedford, NH. Loving "Grammie" of Christopher, Kimberly & her husband, Mike, Benjamin, Abigail, Joseph, Peter, Julia, Rachel, Frank, Casey, Elizabeth, Melissa & her companion, Dylan, Daniel, Jessie, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Annalise, Bryer and Philip "Pip." Cherished daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Greene) Younie; dear sister of the late Dr. William Younie & his wife, Anne, of New Jersey. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, on Saturday, October 31st at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice
