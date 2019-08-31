Boston Globe Obituaries
CATHERINE JANE (LAURANO) MELCHIONDA

CATHERINE JANE (LAURANO) MELCHIONDA Obituary
MELCHIONDA, Catherine Jane (Laurano) Age 102, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Rita (Cantalupe) Laurano. Beloved wife of the late James Melchionda. Loving mother of Patricia Pignato, James Melchionda, Anthony Melchionda and his husband Charles Ells, Jane Melchionda and Eleanor Brady and her husband Thomas. Adored grandmother of Michael, Damon, Michele, Jessica and great-grandmother of Reese, Noah, Ava, Jake, Nick, Kayla, Alex, Joseph, and Emma Rose. Caring sister of Gloria Laurano and sister-in-law of Stanley Buonagurio. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Catherine's Life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, September 4th from 4PM to 8PM, and again at 9AM Thursday morning, before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. As an expression of sympathy for her family and in celebration of her life, memorial contributions may be made to Credit Unions Kids at Heart, 35 Corporate Drive, Suite 300, Burlington, MA 01803. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
