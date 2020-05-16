|
|
CIANELLI, Catherine L. (Keefe) Age 102, of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020. Mrs. Cianelli was born in Malden in 1917 and graduated Malden High School in 1936. Catherine moved to Somerville in 1943 when she married the late Peter Cianelli before his deployment overseas with the US Army Air Corps. Devoted mother of Donna Cianelli of Somerville and Paul Cianelli of Duxbury. Dear grandmother of Clayton Cianelli and his wife Kaitlyn of Duxbury, Jennifer Cooper and her husband John, Renee Cedorchuk and her husband Kevin all of Hingham. Great-grandmother of Lydia, Charlie, Maxwell, Myles, Margaret, and Molly. Aunt of Arthur Cianelli, his wife Deborah and Robert Cianelli, all of Methuen. Catherine was a member of the greatest generation and a retired employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. She also was an active member of the community, The Somerville Senior Center and the Low Vision Support Group at The Medford Senior Center. Funeral Services are private at this time. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Mrs. Cianelli will be laid to rest alongside her late husband in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Special thanks to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459, where donations may be made in Catherine's memory. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020