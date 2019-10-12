|
CONLEY, Catherine L. "Casey" (Hazlett) Of Walpole, October 11, beloved wife of the late David I. Conley. Mother of David Conley and his wife Barbara of Norfolk, Mary Antczak and her late husband Francis of New Port ,FL, Catherine Cornoni and her husband Paul of Millis, James Conley of Siesta Key, FL, and Patricia Butler and her husband Thomas of Easton. Sister of the late Daniel, Thomas, James, Mary and Joanna. Also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home 892 Main St., WALPOLE, Tuesday, at 11:15 followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church at Noon. Relatives and friends invited, Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 p.m. Interment St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of N.E., 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019