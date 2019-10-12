Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0709
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:15 AM
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE CONLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE L. (HAZLETT) CONLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE L. (HAZLETT) CONLEY Obituary
CONLEY, Catherine L. "Casey" (Hazlett) Of Walpole, October 11, beloved wife of the late David I. Conley. Mother of David Conley and his wife Barbara of Norfolk, Mary Antczak and her late husband Francis of New Port ,FL, Catherine Cornoni and her husband Paul of Millis, James Conley of Siesta Key, FL, and Patricia Butler and her husband Thomas of Easton. Sister of the late Daniel, Thomas, James, Mary and Joanna. Also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home 892 Main St., WALPOLE, Tuesday, at 11:15 followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church at Noon. Relatives and friends invited, Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 p.m. Interment St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of N.E., 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now