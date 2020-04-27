|
|
BRUNCO, Catherine M. (Sheehan) April 27, of Medford, formerly of Malden and E. Boston. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Brunco, Sr. Devoted mother of Mary E. Brunco of Stoneham, Richard A. Brunco, Jr. of SC, and Christopher Brunco of West Barnstable. Cherished sister of Richard Sheehan of Mansfield, Edmund Sheehan of Wakefield, and Maryann Sheehan of Marlborough. Proud grandmother of Marc, Josef, Benjamin and Jennifer. A private family service will be held graveside in Woodlawn Cemetery. 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or the Greater Boston Food Bank 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. For obituary, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020