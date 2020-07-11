|
DONOVAN, Catherine M. (Barry) Of Woburn, July 10th at 100 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Francis E. Donovan. Loving mother of Barry E. Donovan, his wife Rosemary of Woburn, Nancy F. Kelley, her husband Donald of Woburn, Joan M. DeDonato, her husband George of PA, Timothy L. Donovan, his wife Colleen of Stoneham, Mary Beth Graham, her husband Warren of NH and Robert F. Donovan, his wife Joanne of Woburn. Cherished "Mimi" of 13 - Kerrie, Colleen, Kathleen, Kevin, Cynthia, Donald, Sean, Kaitlyn, Michelle, Kevin, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Christopher, and great-grandmother of 20! Dear sister of the late John and Eugene Barry. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Tuesday, July 14th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA 01801. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org or the Woburn Host Lions Club, PO Box 81, Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020