DOYLE , Catherine M. (Sanford) Of Roslindale, passed away on September 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She had suffered and overcame many obstacles associated with her disease. Beloved wife of Timothy P. Doyle for 49 years. Devoted mother of Timothy S. Doyle (MSP) and his wife Amy of Dedham, Alissa Gedman and her husband Mark of Hopkinton, Elizabeth Gurney and her husband George of Norwood, and Jillian Doyle-Borden of Walpole. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Dear sister of Noreen Lucchesi, Mary Sanford, Tom Sanford and the late Susan O'Keefe, and Loran Sanford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and loyal friends. Former president of the Holy Name Parent-Teacher Association. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, September 5th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, September 6th at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019