EDWARDS, Catherine M. "Cathy" Suddenly, of Malden, March 16, 2020, age 62. Gold Star mother of the late LCPL Edward M. Garvin USMC.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Lawrence and Madelyn (Flowers) Edwards. She was born and educated in Brighton, Massachusetts. A graduate of Brighton High School class of 1976. Her love of children brought her to work at a job she loved at the Malden YWCA. For more than 25 years, she was involved in many of the children's activities and transportation needs. Malden's youth will remember her for her love, energy and humor. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Price Francois and husband Johnson of Malden, her son Lawrence of Malden, her grandchildren Nasiah, Gianna, Brent (EJ), Layla, Johnson, Skyla'Rae and Joshua. Also survived by her brother Thomas and his wife Donna, her brother Richard and his wife Christine, and her sister Marie Sawyer and husband Paul, and her sister-in-law Beverly Edwards, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Lawrence and Alan.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catherine Edwards Memorial Fund, c/o Malden YWCA, 54 Washington St.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020