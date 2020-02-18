Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for CATHERINE FAULKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE M. "KAY" (GANNON) FAULKNER

CATHERINE M. "KAY" (GANNON) FAULKNER Obituary
FAULKNER, Catherine M. "Kay" (Gannon) Age 78, a lifelong resident of Medford, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clyde H. Faulkner, Sr. Daughter of the late Nora (O'Hara) and Thomas Gannon, Sr. Cherished mother of Clyde H. "Chip" Faulkner, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Andover, Colleen A. Smith and her husband Michael of Westford. Dear sister of Thomas Gannon, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Arlington, Eileen Moore and her husband John of Winchester. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Eric, and Peter Faulkner, Michael, Annabel, and Phineas Smith. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Kay was a graduate of St. Clement High School and Catherine Labouré School of Nursing. She went on to enjoy a 30 year career as a Registered Nurse for Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford. She was an avid runner, completing the Boston Marathon twice. She was also a summer resident of Cape Cod who loved spending time with her family at her home in West Yarmouth. If you wish, donations may be made in her name to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
