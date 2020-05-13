|
|
FITZGERALD, Catherine M. "Kathleen" of Melrose and formerly Somerville, May 8. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Fitzgerald. Loving sister of John Fitzgerald and his wife Margaret of Tyngsborough, James Fitzgerald and his wife Diana of Burlington and the late Mary Theresa Fitzgerald. Devoted aunt of John, Michael, Kathleen, Brian, Michael, David Fitzgerald, Patricia Ungerson and Caitlin Skoglund. Also survived by 9 great-nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at a future date. Memorials in Kathleen's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or the Saint Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116, www.stfrancishouse.org For obituary, online guestbook and tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020