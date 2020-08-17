|
|
FLAHERTY, Catherine M. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Beloved daughter of Anthony "Tony" Flaherty of Dorchester and the late Catherine (Graham) Flaherty. Loving sister of Tony Flaherty & his wife Maura of Dorchester, Kerry Darcy & her husband Larry of Milton, Michael Flaherty & his wife Patricia of Plymouth, and Amy Flaherty & Coleman Lydon of Dorchester. Loving aunt of Larry, III, Saoirse, Emma, Grace, Cian, Michael, Jr., Jack, Siofra, Georgia, Julia, Coleman, Brooke, and Declan. Also survived by many loving friends and family. Catherine was a proud member of The Melts. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Due to the ongoing health crisis, Funeral Mass will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, c/o Dr. James Cleary, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Please be advised that face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020