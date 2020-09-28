1/1
CATHERINE M. "KERRY" (MCHUGH) FOLEY
1932 - 2020-09-27
FOLEY, Catherine M. "Kerry" (McHugh) Age 88, of Atkinson, NH, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away Sept. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James W. Foley. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Huxley) McHugh. Mother of Margaret Arbeene and her husband Chris of Malden, Michael F. Foley and his wife Laurie of Somerville, the late Kevin J. Foley, Brian J. Foley and his wife Joanne of Tewksbury, James J. Foley and his wife Jean, and Robin Davies and her husband Adam, all of Atkinson, NH. She was the grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 4. Sister of Mary McHugh and Roberta Berry, both of Peabody, and the late Eleanor Porter, Patricia Lacasse and Mary Bova. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling hours in adherence to State Covid-19 guidelines will be Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her funeral will begin on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Church limited to 80 Attendees. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Face covering, masks and social distancing required at all venues. www.farmeranddee.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
