HACHÉ, Catherine M. "Kay" (Landry) Of Waltham, July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edvarese J. Haché. Mother of Richard L. Haché (Elaine) of The Villages, FL, Ronald E. Haché (Christine) of Waltham and Janet M. Fairfield (Stephen) of Wakefield. Grandmother of Ryan Haché (Elaine), Timothy Haché (Amanda), David Haché, Dustin Haché (Jill), Shannon Haché and Suzanne Fairfield. Great-grandmother of Declan and Claire Haché. Sister of Louise LeBlanc and Liz Poirier, both of Waltham, and the late Alphee Landry, Paul Landry, Joseph Landry and Eva David McCumiskey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Kay's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, July 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 311 River Street, Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020