HIGGINS, Catherine M. (Capano) 88 years old of Lynn, died October 8, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Higgins. She was born on February 14, 1931, Valentine's Day, in Revere, the daughter of the late Vincent and Elizabeth (Carioti) Capano. She is survived by her son Richard A. Higgins of Lynn, two daughters Mary A. Bramante and her husband Domenic of Salem and Elizabeth F. Russo and her husband Mark of Wakefield, her grandchildren, Matthew Russo, Holly Bramante, Kevin Russo and Derek Bramante. She also leaves her brother-in-law, George Rogers of Swampscott, and many nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Vincent Capano, Josephine Capano, Theresa Caggiano, Anthony Capano, Elizabeth Rogers and Paul Capano. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte.1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony de Padua Church, Revere, at 11:00 AM. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Monday, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, Massachusetts 01970. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019