|
|
JUDD, Catherine M. "Susie" (Wood) Of Arlington, formerly of Cambridge. Passed peacefully on September 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Susie was the beloved wife of the late James Judd for 49 years. Devoted and dedicated mother of Christine Judd Wright and her husband Dave, Susie was the adoring Nana of Brendan, Courtney, and Caleigh, who were her absolute pride and joy, the lights of her life. A lifelong educator, Susie got her degree at Wheelock College and went on to teach a generation of children as a HeadStart teacher for over two decades. Her love of learning and children's books was evident in the countless hours she shared teaching, reading, and inspiring all of those around her, especially her daughter and grandchildren. Devoted to all that was good in the world, Susie was a strong supporter of many charities. She put her family and friends above all else and is survived by her loving sister and best friend, Marie, and many more sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews. Susie was the forever friend of Elaine Sarchioni of Cambridge, sharing stories, adventures, and a lifetime of memories for over 60 years. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington on Wednesday at 10am. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. For directions, or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019