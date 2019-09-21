|
|
KELLIHER, Catherine M. (Rooney) Of Somerville, September 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Kelliher. Loving mother of James Kelliher of Baltimore, MD, David Kelliher of Somerville, Kathleen Kelliher of Somerville, Patricia Kelliher of Stoneham and the late Richard Kelliher. Sister of Patricia Gillis, the late George and Gerald Rooney. Loving grandmother of Christopher and Brendan, both of Somerville. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Benedict Church, Somerville at 10:00am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-8pm. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019