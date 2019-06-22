Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE LUNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE M. (SPILLANE) LUNA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CATHERINE M. (SPILLANE) LUNA Obituary
LUNA, Catherine M. (Spillane) Of Dedham, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Luna. Devoted mother of Joseph R. Luna and his wife Piper of Dedham, Cheryl M. Ingersoll and her husband Paul of Dedham, Deborah A. Morse and her husband Jack of Dedham, Kim E. Luna Moroney of Norwood, and Catherine M. Cardinale and her partner Babe Azulay of Dedham. Grandmother of Jimmy, Johnny, Kerri-Anne, Rachel, Ri-Anna, Stephen, Robert, Patrick, Michael, and Katie. Great-grandmother of Aubree, Colton, and Jimmy. Sister of Rev. James Spillane, S.J., Mary Souza, and Richard Spillane. Sister-in-law of David McFarland. Kate was the former Executive Director of Dedham Housing Authority, and owner of Catherine M. Luna Tax Service and Execu-Tech. Member of Dedham Housing Authority, Neponset Valley Rotary Club, and Dedham Town Employees Credit Union. Past member of The Board of Directors of the Needham Bank, Dedham School Committee, and involved in many community activities. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, June 25, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Wednesday, June 26, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kate's memory to Compassionate Care ALS, 752 W. Falmouth Hwy., Falmouth, MA 02540, or The ALS Association, MA Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now