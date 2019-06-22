LUNA, Catherine M. (Spillane) Of Dedham, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Luna. Devoted mother of Joseph R. Luna and his wife Piper of Dedham, Cheryl M. Ingersoll and her husband Paul of Dedham, Deborah A. Morse and her husband Jack of Dedham, Kim E. Luna Moroney of Norwood, and Catherine M. Cardinale and her partner Babe Azulay of Dedham. Grandmother of Jimmy, Johnny, Kerri-Anne, Rachel, Ri-Anna, Stephen, Robert, Patrick, Michael, and Katie. Great-grandmother of Aubree, Colton, and Jimmy. Sister of Rev. James Spillane, S.J., Mary Souza, and Richard Spillane. Sister-in-law of David McFarland. Kate was the former Executive Director of Dedham Housing Authority, and owner of Catherine M. Luna Tax Service and Execu-Tech. Member of Dedham Housing Authority, Neponset Valley Rotary Club, and Dedham Town Employees Credit Union. Past member of The Board of Directors of the Needham Bank, Dedham School Committee, and involved in many community activities. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Tuesday, June 25, from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Wednesday, June 26, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kate's memory to Compassionate Care ALS, 752 W. Falmouth Hwy., Falmouth, MA 02540, or The ALS Association, MA Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 Published in The Boston Globe from June 23 to June 24, 2019