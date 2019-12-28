|
MURPHY, Catherine M. (Callahan) Of West Roxbury, December 27th in her 100th year. Formerly of Schull, Co. Cork, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius J. Loving mother of Ann T. Murphy of West Roxbury and Jack J. Murphy of Southboro and the late Cathy M. Antoniotti and Mary T. Eagan. Sister of Frances Lucey of Ireland and predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, December 31st at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019