Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
CATHERINE M. (LABELLA) PIZZOTTI

CATHERINE M. (LABELLA) PIZZOTTI Obituary
PIZZOTTI, Catherine M. (LaBella) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, October 14th. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Pizzotti. Devoted mother of Diane Monsef Pizzotti, Nancy Pizzotti, and the late Victor Pizzotti. Loving Nana of Adrinne, Taylor, Michael, Dominic and Victor. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, October 21st, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Catherine's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019
