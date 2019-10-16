|
PIZZOTTI, Catherine M. (LaBella) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, October 14th. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Pizzotti. Devoted mother of Diane Monsef Pizzotti, Nancy Pizzotti, and the late Victor Pizzotti. Loving Nana of Adrinne, Taylor, Michael, Dominic and Victor. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, October 21st, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Catherine's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019