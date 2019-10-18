|
|
PIZZOTTI, Catherine M. (LaBella) Of Stoneham, MA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on October 14, 2019. Catherine was born in Medford, MA, on January 31, 1932. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Pizzotti. Devoted mother of Diane Monsef Pizzotti, Nancy Pizzotti, and the late Victor Pizzotti. Loving Nana of Adrianne, Taylor, Michael, Dominic and Victor. Catherine was a lover of the ocean and enjoyed painting and making arts and crafts for her family. Catherine also served as a traffic director with the Stoneham Police Department for 28 years. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, October 21st, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours are Sunday, October 20th from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Catherine's name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019