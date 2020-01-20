|
|
RIZZO, Catherine, M. (Gately) Of Natick, passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Rizzo. Devoted mother of Mary C. Rizzo of Natick, Victoria A. Rizzo and her late husband Kenneth Coles of Washington, DC and the late Charles T., William M. and Frank V. Rizzo. Mother-in-law of Theresa E. Rizzo of East Greenwich, RI. Loving grandmother of Dominic W. Rizzo of Washington, DC. Sister of Marcella A. McKay of North Windham, CT, Peter M. Gately of Cambridge and the late Theresa Waldron, William, Bernard and Philip Gately. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Saturday, January 25th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Friday, January 24th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Catherine was a member of the CPA Wives Club and the William Rizzo Community Foundation. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 505-653-4342
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020