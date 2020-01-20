Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE RIZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE M. (GATELY) RIZZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE M. (GATELY) RIZZO Obituary
RIZZO, Catherine, M. (Gately) Of Natick, passed away on January 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Rizzo. Devoted mother of Mary C. Rizzo of Natick, Victoria A. Rizzo and her late husband Kenneth Coles of Washington, DC and the late Charles T., William M. and Frank V. Rizzo. Mother-in-law of Theresa E. Rizzo of East Greenwich, RI. Loving grandmother of Dominic W. Rizzo of Washington, DC. Sister of Marcella A. McKay of North Windham, CT, Peter M. Gately of Cambridge and the late Theresa Waldron, William, Bernard and Philip Gately. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Saturday, January 25th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Friday, January 24th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Catherine was a member of the CPA Wives Club and the William Rizzo Community Foundation. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 505-653-4342

View the online memorial for Catherine, M. (Gately) RIZZO
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -