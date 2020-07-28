Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CATHERINE MARIE (BALLANTINE) COLBERT


1937 - 2020
CATHERINE MARIE (BALLANTINE) COLBERT Obituary
COLBERT, Catherine Marie "Kate" (Ballantine) Age 82, of Scituate, MA, died peacefully at home on July 26th. Born on September 16, 1937 in East Orange, NJ to the late John and Helen Ballantine (Moran), she was a proud graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School and Caldwell College in NJ. Kate spent fulfilling years in Baltimore, MD working with the Social Security Admin., where she met her future husband, Paul. They later moved to Scituate, MA and she devoted her life to raising her family. She spent many happy days at Egypt Beach, book-in-hand, and was a true fan of her children's and grandchildren's various athletic and artistic endeavors. Upon retirement, Kate and Paul enjoyed several cross-country camping and train trips seeing the U.S. and visiting loved ones. Kate practiced her faith and beliefs in tolerance and equality, and served for years as a volunteer at the Pine Street Inn and the Scituate Etrusco, where she became Treasurer. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Colbert, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage, she will be missed by their 5 children, Maureen (Alfredo) of Sandwich, Vincent (Marie) of Walpole and Scituate, Timothy (Natalie) of Plymouth, Patrick (Dominique) of San Diego, and Mary Kate of Boston, and 15 grandchildren, Paul, Erik, Matthew (Lauren), Peter, Amanda, Morgan, Daniel, Joseph, Lily, Owen, Jack, Harrison, Makena, Sean and Vivian. Survivors include her cherished brother Jack and his wife Faye of Dunedin, FL, dear in-laws Mary Connor, Jean Colbert, Sister Helen Thomas Colbert, and Helen and John Conroy, and dozens of adored cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31st. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing rules apply. Should friends wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135, or the Scituate Etrusco. To share a remembrance, please visit Kate's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020
