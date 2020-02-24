|
MITCHELL, Catherine Mary Of Medford, earned her angel wings on February 5, 2020 at age 73. Adored mother of Catherine Johannah Mitchell Sargent Fagan and her husband Vincent of Medford. Cherished Nana of Catherine Anna Josephine Fagan. Bonus Nana to Connor J. and Cameron T. Norton and Anna G. Pendleton. Lovingly survived by her niece Amy Pendleton and her husband Everett of Medford, her godson Robert H. Norton, Jr. and his wife Amy of Cape Neddick, ME, as well as, many nieces and nephews and their families. She is survived by her brothers Charles and Roy Mitchell. Predeceased by her brother Arthur Mitchell and her beloved sister Anna May. Cathy was an organ transplant recipient. She was forever thankful to the donor's family for making the decision to donate the organs of their loved one. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA 23219 or online at https://www.donatelife.net. A Celebration of Life Mass to honor Catherine's life is scheduled for Saturday, March 7th at 9:30 AM in Saint Raphael Parish, 512 High St., Medford. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A reception will follow. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home in Medford. www.dellorusso.net
