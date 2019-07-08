|
McGUIRE, Catherine (Mead) Of Lexington, July 6, 2019. Wife of the late Francis E. McGuire. Mother of Francis Mead McGuire and his wife Diane of Leominster, Christopher James McGuire and his wife Katherine of Northborough, Mary Kathryn McGuire of Charlestown, and the late Mark Edward McGuire. Catherine is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jason, Sean, Kelly, Kerry, Brian, and Allison, by 3 great-grandchildren, Cody, Maxwell, and Lucy, and by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 11, at St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
