CATHERINE (DUFFY) O'HALLORAN

CATHERINE (DUFFY) O'HALLORAN Obituary
O'HALLORAN, Catherine (Duffy) Of Dedham, formerly of Norwood, April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis R. O'Halloran. Loving mother of Maureen Cummings and her husband David of West Roxbury, Richard O'Halloran and his wife Caroline of Malvern, PA, Catherine Cantillon and her husband Philip of Cohasset, Patricia Blomquist and her husband David of Dedham, and Christopher O'Halloran and his wife Kara of Stoughton. Adored grandmother of Timothy, Shane, Kara, Andrew, Patrick, Christa, John, Megan, Matthew, and Colin. Sister of the late Patricia Reynolds. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Catherine's memory to Catholic TV, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
