MULROY, Catherine P. "Phyllis" (Devenney) Of Norwood, formerly of Westwood and Falmouth, passed away peacefully on August 21 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late John J. Mulroy. Devoted and adored mother of Peter (Helen) of Dedham, Paul (Joyce) and Marijane Graham (Dave) of Norwood, Sheila Lawes (Wayne) of Millis, William (Ginnie) of Bellingham, Thomas (Karen) of Walpole and Patricia. She was predeceased by her son Jack and granddaughter Kristina.
Phyllis was the loving grandmother of 18, and great-grandmother of 23.
Daughter of the late Phillip and Jane (Hart) Devenney and sister of the late Connie Woish. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod and loved visiting with and being surrounded by family and friends.
Due to current health concerns, Funeral Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961 or to Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02471. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020