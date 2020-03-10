|
|
GREENE, Catherine Priscilla (Reinhalter) Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Greene. Devoted sister of the late Margaret Curtis of Scituate & Jupiter, FL, the late Ambrose Reinhalter of Braintree, and the late Lois Mahoney of Hanover. Also survived by many cherished nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4-7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020 at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Stephen Matheny Scholarship Fund., 20 Short St., Bridgewater, MA 02324. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020