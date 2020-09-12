1/
CATHERINE R. ALLARD
ALLARD, Catherine R. Age 103, formerly of Maynard & Marlborough, in Holyoke, MA on Sept. 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Philip W. and Katherine V. (White) Allard. Sister of the late Edward J. Allard and Anna C. Callanan. Survived by generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Visiting Fri., Sept. 18th from 9-10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Funeral Mass to follow at 10am with Burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Great Rd. (Rte. 117), Maynard. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing and capacity limits will be observed. Visiting Hours are open to all; no registration necessary. Those planning to attend the Mass please register by calling the Acton Funeral Home, ACTON, at 978-263-5333. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
