GIANINO, Catherine R. "Kay" (Licari) Lifelong resident of Medford, May 12th. Beloved wife of the late Michael A. Gianino. Devoted mother of Kathy Ann Gianino and her wife Alice Knowles, of Medford, Michael J. Gianino and his wife Susan, of Medford, Gary J. Gianino and his wife Elizabeth, of Burlington, Pamella Morella and her husband Carl, of Medford, and Andrea Warren and her husband Steven, of Burlington. Loving nana of 12, and great-nana of 5. Dear sister of Aidan Licari, of Alabama, and the late Leonard Licari and Philip Licari. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Thursday, May 16th, from 4 - 8 PM. A Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Somerville, Friday morning, at 10 AM. (Please meet at church.) Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Catherine's name to the Special Olympics of MA, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752, or to the Voices of Hope, Boston, 171 Park St., Stoneham, MA 02180. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2019