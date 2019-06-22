HOWARD, Catherine R. (Boushell) Age 97, of Hanover, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain, MA, passed away at home on June 3, 2019. Born and raised in Charlestown, MA, she was the daughter of the late James Leo and Catherine Boushell and beloved wife of the late William F. Howard. Mother of William F. Howard, Jr. and his wife Georganne Howard of California and the late Paul R. Howard and his wife Anne Lehane of Boston. Sister of Francis Boushell and the late Helen Gibbons, Marie McGee, James Leo, Edward and Paul Boushell. Grandmother of Kristina and William Howard, III, and Patrick, Brendan, and Kate Howard, all three of Boston. Great-grandmother of Ana and Lydia Walsh, Sophia and Olivia Howard, Cullen and Teagan Howard and Stella Khuzeykin. Aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Lifelong friend of the late Mary and John Sullivan. Catherine enjoyed a full 97 years and was always prepared to supply great advice and witty responses as needed. She fully enjoyed living in her house in Hanover and was continually welcoming family and friends into her home. Catherine has now gone on to eternity to reunite with all of her family and friends and in particular her husband "Eskie" and her son Paul, both of whom she dearly missed after their passing. Deep appreciation to the loving care provided to Catherine by the Hospice of the South Shore. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Saturday, June 29th, at 10 am. Everyone is invited to a reception to Celebrate Catherine's Life following the Mass at 11 am at the Common Market Restaurant in Quincy. For website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200



