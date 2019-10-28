Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
CATHERINE R. JULIANO Obituary
JULIANO, Catherine R. "Kay" Of Waltham, Oct. 26th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Amelio "Mal" P. Juliano. Loving mother of Maria Juliano and her wife Beth Acinapura of Florida; Paul A. Juliano and his wife Brenda of Waltham; and Kathy A. Juliano and her husband William McManus of Waltham. Dear sister of the late Ida Belsanti, Patrick, John, Thomas, Frank and Samuel Girolamo. Dear sister-in-law of Madge Allia of Waltham. She is also survived by her many devoted nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Kay's life on Thursday morning at 10 AM in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4-8 PM.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019
