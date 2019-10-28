|
JULIANO, Catherine R. "Kay" Of Waltham, Oct. 26th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Amelio "Mal" P. Juliano. Loving mother of Maria Juliano and her wife Beth Acinapura of Florida; Paul A. Juliano and his wife Brenda of Waltham; and Kathy A. Juliano and her husband William McManus of Waltham. Dear sister of the late Ida Belsanti, Patrick, John, Thomas, Frank and Samuel Girolamo. Dear sister-in-law of Madge Allia of Waltham. She is also survived by her many devoted nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Kay's life on Thursday morning at 10 AM in the Mary Catherine Chapel of the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 4-8 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019