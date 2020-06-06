|
RANERI, Catherine (Crupi) Of Tewksbury, formerly of Woburn, June 4th, at eighty-six years of age. Beloved wife of Domenic Raneri. Cherished mother of Antonietta Gobiel, her husband Michael of Woburn and Joseph Raneri, his wife Josephine of Tewksbury. Dear sister of Josephine Cammorata of NH, Ada Raneri, her husband Stefano of Medford, and the late Anthony Crupi, his wife Olivia and Joseph Crupi, his wife Lena. Sister-in-law of Agatina Curreri, her husband Benjamin. Devoted "Nonna" of Gabriella, Michael, Gregory, Katherine, Carolyn and Domenic. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020