CURTIS, Catherine S. (Brien) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on June 8th at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late William F. E. Curtis. Devoted mother of Cathleen Curtis Maniscalco of Lynn, and William P. Curtis and his wife Stephanie of Scituate. Cherished sister of Patrick Brien, Frederick Brien, Myrtle Murphy, Elena Roscillo, Bernadette Brien, Pauline Burchard, Dennis Brien and the late Corinne Brady. Loving grandmother of Christopher, Stefan, Patrick and his wife Maria and Tyler. Great-grandmother of Ella and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, godchildren and friends. Funeral from Carroll - Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Friday morning at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10am. Visiting Hours, Thursday evening from 5-8pm. Interment at St. Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. Relatives and friends invited. Please in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the for breast cancer. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Homes
Hyde Park 617-361-3261
Published in The Boston Globe from June 9 to June 10, 2019