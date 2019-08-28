|
SALVAGGI, Catherine (Hogan) Of Dedham, formerly of Brockton, August 23, 2019. Devoted mother of Catherine Daggett of Brockton, Colleen Salvaggi of Norton, Maureen Killoran and her husband Hugh of Litchfield, NH and Michelle Brodie of Brockton. Loving grandmother of Rebecca, Heather, Leah, Kelly, Adam, Michael, Brittany and Jamie. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of Joan Gallagher of Winter Haven, FL. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at the Tahiti Restaurant, Dedham on Sunday, September 22, from 12-3pm. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019