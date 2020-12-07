1/
CATHERINE SHEEHAN
SHEEHAN, Catherine Catherine "Kay" T. Sheehan, 96, of Holliston, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (O'Brien) and Anthony Martin. She was the wife of the late John Sheehan. Kay, affectionately called Bweems by her family and friends, was a devoted wife and mother. For 25 years, she volunteered at Norwood Hospital. She took pleasure in visiting the beaches of Cape Cod and Naples, FL, and especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Boston College football fan. She is survived by her children, Margaret Lynn and her husband, Robert of Harwich, Patrick Sheehan of Silver Spring, MD, and Daniel Sheehan and his wife, Mary Lou of Holliston. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Cathy Sheehan of Wilmington and her son-in-law, Paul Werkowski of Londonderry, NH. She was predeceased by three children, Cathleen Werkowski, Michael Sheehan, and Sheila Pina; and her husband, Ronald Pina; as well as 7 siblings. Funeral services are being held privately with family and burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or perkins.org

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
