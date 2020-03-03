|
HALACHIS, Catherine Sikalis Age 89, passed away February 18, 2020, in Round Hill, VA. She was predeceased by her husband John. Beloved survivors include three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Services were performed at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Winchester, VA on February 25. A private family Burial Service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery on April 1, 2020. Catherine's full obituary may be viewed at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020