REIDY, Sister Catherine SNDen (Sr. Marie St. Patrick) Passed away peacefully at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester on August 25, 2019. Sister Catherine was born in Boston, MA on April 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Margaret (Moran) and Patrick Reidy, both from Ireland. Sister's siblings Mary and her husband Francis, Joan and her husband Paul, and Joseph and his wife Mary, all preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving nephews and nieces as well as her many beloved grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Sr. Catherine entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1952 after graduating from Fitton High School in East Boston. She pronounced her first vows in 1955 and her final vows in 1960. Much of Sr. Catherine's life was spent in education. Some of Sister's ministries took her to Tyngsboro, Cambridge, Malden, and Bishop Fenwick in Peabody were she taught Chemistry and Physics and was Vice Principal for twelve years. After leaving school, she was at Emmanuel for a time, the Province Finance Office, and as Director of the Sisters' Retirement House in Wakefield. Sister moved to Ipswich in 2010 where she spent a short time and then moved to Worcester as her health declined. Sister will be greatly missed by her ever faithful nephews, friends and her Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, with whom she spent 67 years. The celebration of Sr. Catherine's life will be held at Mary Queen Chapel, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich on Friday, August 30. A Wake Service at 1 p.m., Prayer Service at 2 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. Burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 559 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605. Assisting with the Arrangements is the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home of PEABODY, MA. For guestbook please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019