O'BRIEN, Catherine T. "Kathleen" (McNamara) Of Cambridge, on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel E. Cherished mother of Ellen, Thomas, Frank, Michael and Cathy Young. She was predeceased by her sons, Daniel, Paul and John. Loving grandmother "Nanny" of Kerri, Bryon, Jaclyn, Megan, David, Nicholas, John, Kelsey and Kevin. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Allison, Brady, Kyle and Emmett. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass. Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Thursday at 10 am. A funeral mass will be held in Saint John';s Church at 11 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 pm. Burial in Cambridge Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine's memory to St. John's The Evangelist Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140. To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019