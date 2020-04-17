|
|
O'TOOLE, Catherine T. "Kay" (Connolly) Of Medford, April 12th. Beloved wife of the late Francis Xavier O'Toole. Mother of Paul O'Toole and his wife Margaret of Salem, Mark O'Toole and his wife Ann of Wilmington, Neil O'Toole of Malden and Francis X. O'Toole, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Medford. Grandmother of Patrick, Michael, Kristin, Meredith, Peter, Kevin and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Mark, Tessa Kay and Olivia. Sister of Pauline MacGillvray of Dorchester and the late Winifred Francis and Marcus Connolly. Catherine was born and raised in Dorchester. She has been a resident of Medford for most of her adult life. For many years, she was an active communicant at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden. She also enjoyed being a member of the Medford Women's Club. First and foremost, Catherine was a homemaker who enjoyed the company of her family. In light of the current health restrictions, Services and Interment were private. Donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish, 10 Fellsway East, Malden, MA 02148. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020