Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE O'TOOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE T. "KAY" (CONNOLLY) O'TOOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE T. "KAY" (CONNOLLY) O'TOOLE Obituary
O'TOOLE, Catherine T. "Kay" (Connolly) Of Medford, April 12th. Beloved wife of the late Francis Xavier O'Toole. Mother of Paul O'Toole and his wife Margaret of Salem, Mark O'Toole and his wife Ann of Wilmington, Neil O'Toole of Malden and Francis X. O'Toole, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Medford. Grandmother of Patrick, Michael, Kristin, Meredith, Peter, Kevin and Samantha. Great-grandmother of Mark, Tessa Kay and Olivia. Sister of Pauline MacGillvray of Dorchester and the late Winifred Francis and Marcus Connolly. Catherine was born and raised in Dorchester. She has been a resident of Medford for most of her adult life. For many years, she was an active communicant at Immaculate Conception Parish in Malden. She also enjoyed being a member of the Medford Women's Club. First and foremost, Catherine was a homemaker who enjoyed the company of her family. In light of the current health restrictions, Services and Interment were private. Donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish, 10 Fellsway East, Malden, MA 02148. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breslin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -