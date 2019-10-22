|
RUSSELL, Catherine T. (Ewing) of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly, Oct. 21. Beloved wife of the late Everett S. Loving mother of Paul Russell & his wife June of Alton, NH and Cathryn "Cathy" Tranchita of Burlington. Sister of the late Mary Westholm, Margaret Russell, Marion Cataldo, Francis, Harry, Robert, and Arthur Ewing. Proud grandmother of Alicia Foss & her husband Russell, Michael Tranchita, Steven Tranchita & his wife Caitlin, and Paul Russell, Jr. Great grandmother of Madison, J.R., Kendall, Annabella, Cain, Travis, and Trevor. Catherine had many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Catherine's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019