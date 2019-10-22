Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
99 Bedford St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE T. (EWING) RUSSELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE T. (EWING) RUSSELL Obituary
RUSSELL, Catherine T. (Ewing) of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly, Oct. 21. Beloved wife of the late Everett S. Loving mother of Paul Russell & his wife June of Alton, NH and Cathryn "Cathy" Tranchita of Burlington. Sister of the late Mary Westholm, Margaret Russell, Marion Cataldo, Francis, Harry, Robert, and Arthur Ewing. Proud grandmother of Alicia Foss & her husband Russell, Michael Tranchita, Steven Tranchita & his wife Caitlin, and Paul Russell, Jr. Great grandmother of Madison, J.R., Kendall, Annabella, Cain, Travis, and Trevor. Catherine had many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Catherine's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.saint-malachy.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now