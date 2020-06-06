Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for CATHERINE STANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CATHERINE T. (CANAVAN) STANLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CATHERINE T. (CANAVAN) STANLEY Obituary
STANLEY, Catherine T. "Catty" (Canavan) Of South Boston, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Stanley. Catty is survived by her children, Karen Stanley and her longtime companion Donald Wilson of South Boston, John "Jay" Stanley of South Boston, Janet Stanley of South Boston, Christine Tyrell and her husband Paul "PJ" of Weymouth. She was the cherished "Nani" of Sean and Lauren Tyrell. She was the sister of Mary Greene, Thomas Canavan and the late Joseph and Francis Canavan. Catty is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. She enjoyed time spent with friends traveling, listening to Irish music and doing water aerobics and was the owner of Catty's Country Selections and a member of The South Boston Irish American Club. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. Donations in Catty's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CATHERINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -