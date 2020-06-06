|
STANLEY, Catherine T. "Catty" (Canavan) Of South Boston, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Stanley. Catty is survived by her children, Karen Stanley and her longtime companion Donald Wilson of South Boston, John "Jay" Stanley of South Boston, Janet Stanley of South Boston, Christine Tyrell and her husband Paul "PJ" of Weymouth. She was the cherished "Nani" of Sean and Lauren Tyrell. She was the sister of Mary Greene, Thomas Canavan and the late Joseph and Francis Canavan. Catty is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. She enjoyed time spent with friends traveling, listening to Irish music and doing water aerobics and was the owner of Catty's Country Selections and a member of The South Boston Irish American Club. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. Donations in Catty's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020