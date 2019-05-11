TERRAZANO, Catherine Of Stoneham, formerly of Revere, on May 8, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Michael Terrazano. Devoted mother of Stephen Terrazano and his wife Judith, and the late Michael and Maureen Terrazano. Cherished grandmother of Sarah and Jason Terrazano. Dear sister of Josephine Magliocca of Milford, Connie Corcoran of Derry, NH, Eleanor Kelley of Methuen, Louise King of Dunstable, and the late Jennie Hanscom. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Catherine was a member of the VFW Beachmont. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 11:00am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Hospice ATTN: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno



Funeral Home Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019