DINNEEN, Catherine V. (Linehan) Age 92, of Scituate, passed away on March 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of 42 years to the late John Dinneen, Jr. Raised in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Walsh) Linehan. Beloved mother to John "Jack" F. Dinneen and former daughter-in-law Linda (Joy) Dinneen. Cherished grandmother to David J. Dinneen, his wife Kim, Paul F. Dinneen, his wife Terri, Gregory M. Dinneen, his wife Nancy and great-grandmother to Kristen, Kylee and Jayce. Sister to the late John Linehan, Anna Jesser, Norma Wark, Eleanor Jones and Edward Linehan. She is also survived by many godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and caretakers.
Arrangements are under the care of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. Due to recent health concerns, there will be no Services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020