LUVISI, Catherine V. (Burgess) Of Waltham. March 15, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Luvisi. Mother of Mary T. Luvisi (William Sterritt) of Los Angeles, CA, Kathleen A. Luvisi, Sara J. Luvisi, and Margaret E. Luvisi, all of Waltham, Roseanne P. Luvisi (Lauren Downing) of Weymouth and Susan E. Duffy (Darren) of Dorchester; grandmother of Anthony Luvisi and Reilly Sterritt; sister of Mary Burgess of Jamaica Plain, Sara Burgess of West Roxbury, Margaret Burgess of Canton and the late Daniel Burgess. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, her family will gather privately for her Funeral Mass and Burial. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate her life. Memorials in her name may be made to Carmelite Monestery, 61 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Roxbury, MA 02119. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020