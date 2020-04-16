|
DOHERTY, Catherine Victoria "Dolly" Of Dorchester, originally from Malin Head, Co. Donegal, Ireland, on April 15, 2020. Beloved sister of the late Ellen Louise, Patrick John, Denis, Neal, Michael Joseph, Mary Bridget Doherty, all of Ireland, and Anna Maria McLaughlin of England. Caring sister-in-law of the late Peggy, Julia, Leila and Sadie. Loving aunt of Gerard, Hannah, Collette, John Dominic, Brian, Tommy, Katherine, Neal, Jr., Annmarie, Caroline, Anita, Jack, Brian, Damien, Gemma, Barbara, Jan, Frank, Beverly, Ray, Sue and James. Loving grand-aunt of Laura, Faye, Kelly Ann, Brianna, Nealie-Joe, Zac, Phobie Karen and Jessica. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker, and the Archdiocese of Boston, Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home Brookline, Massachusetts
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020